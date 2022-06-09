UPDATE: Pulaski County man still missing, according to sheriff’s office

David Mosley reported missing Thursday

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office previously said David Mosley had been found safe. The sheriff’s office now says Mosley is still missing.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has issued a golden alert for David Mosley.

According to the sheriff’s office, 75-year-old Mosley was last heard from around 2 a.m. Thursday by his wife. He was last seen leaving his home Wednesday around 3 p.m. in a 2018 Ford Escape. His wife says he seemed confused when he left for the Boat Dock Road area in Pulaski County and after checking in with him this morning, he told her he didn’t know where he was.

The sheriff’s office says Mosley is diabetic and doesn’t have his medication with him.

He’s described as 5’11” weighing 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen David Mosley or know where he is, you’re asked to contact law enforcement.