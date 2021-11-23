‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing woman in Lexington

50-year old Rhonda Halcomb was last seen running from her Rhodora Ridge home Monday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police issued a ‘Golden Alert’ for a woman last seen running from her home in the 500 block of Rhodora Ridge around 4:46 p.m. on Monday.

50-year old Rhonda Halcomb is diagnosed as Paranoid Schizophrenic, according to police.

She is approximately 5’5″ and 105 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans and could be in the Whispering Hills area, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.