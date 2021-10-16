UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled, missing teen returned home safe

15-year old Jason Kinnear went missing early Friday evening, according to Somerset Police.

UPDATE AT 12:04 A.M., OCTOBER 16, 2021:

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset Police cancelled a ‘Golden Alert’ 18 minutes after it was issued after missing teenager Jason Kinnear returned home safe, according to investigators.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW FROM 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 15, 2021:

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued late Friday night for a missing teenager in Pulaski County.

Somerset Police say 15-year old Jason Kinnear was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Skaters Paradise in Somerset.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, is approximately 5’9″ and 126-pounds, according to investigators.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots, according to police.

Anyone with information about Kinnear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pulaski County 911 Communications Center at 606-678-5008 or local law enforcement.