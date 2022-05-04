‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing Somerset woman

Mary Hornback was last seen moving out of her house on April 26

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Tuesday night for a Somerset woman who hasn’t been seen since she moved out of her Main Street home on April 26, 2022, according to Somerset Police.

58-year old Mary Hornback is described as being 5’7″ and 300 pounds with partially gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was driving a white passenger van when she moved out.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Somerset Police at 606-678-5178 or Pulaski County 911 Communications Center at 606-678-5008 or your local law enforcement agency.