Golden Alert issued for missing Monticello woman

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday.

According to State Police, Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was at the Wal-Mart Super center parking lot in Hopkinsville. According to KSP, she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and thought to be attempting to return to Monticello.

Kentucky State Police say if you have information on Green’s whereabouts, please call the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or local law enforcement authorities.