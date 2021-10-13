‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing man in Whitley County

68-year old Larry Hamblin went missing Sept. 22, 2021, according to officials.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued Wednesday for a man who went missing last month in Whitley County.

Emergency dispatchers says 68-year old Larry Hamblin was last seen Sept. 22, 2021, on Bennett Branch Road in Williamsburg.

Investigators say Hamblin is under a doctor’s care and is known to have a substance abuse problem.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.