Golden Alert issued for missing man in Lexington

According to police, 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on Nicholasville Road

Byron Carter was last seen on June 15



LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. According to officers, 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road.

Police say Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression and schizophrenia. He is approximately 5’3” and around 140 pounds with blue eyes. According to investigators, he was last seen wearing a UK short-sleeve shirt with Wildcat Warehouse on the back, black shorts, socks and black shoes. Anyone with knowledge of Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.