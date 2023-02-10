Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert was issued Friday morning by Kentucky State Police for a missing Madison County man.

According to KSP, Gerald Williams, of Richmond, has an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s believed Williams left the area on foot.

He’s described as 5’4″ and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and Texas Roadhouse hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-623-2404 or 1-800-222-5555.