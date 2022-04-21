‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing Lexington man

30-year old Jonathan Patterson walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police issued a ‘Golden Alert’ for a man who went missing around noon on Thursday, April 21. 2022.

30-year old Jonathan Patterson walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie, khaki pants and he was carrying a tan and black backpack, according to police.

He’s 5’6″ and 188-pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and has facial hair.

Police say he has moderate intellectual disability and has been known to try to hitch hike in the past.

Anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.