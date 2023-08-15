Golden Alert issued for ‘medically fragile’ Manchester man

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a Manchester man who’s considered to be medically fragile.

Joseph Felton, 19, has a history of seizures, low-functioning autism and schizophrenia, according to Clay County Emergency Management. He’s expected to be without his twice-daily seizure medication.

Felton was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 on Hogskin Road wearing gray or camo sweatpants and a gray tank top.

If you’ve seen Felton or know where he may be, you’re asked to call Clay County 911 Dispatch at 606-598-8411.