84-year-old Georgetown woman found, Golden Alert canceled

Betty Kestle

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/22/23, 11:10 a.m.

Kestle has been found, according to Amber Bedson with the Georgetown 911 Center.

5/22/23, 9:16 a.m.

A Golden Alert has been issued by police for an 84-year-old Georgetown woman.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Betty Kestle was last seen at her home on Independence Court wearing a black jacket, green shirt and blue pants.

She has gray hair and is about 5’2″ and 140 pounds.

Kestle possibly has dementia and will appear confused if approached, police added.

If she’s seen, you’re asked to contact the Georgetown 911 Center at 502-863-7820.