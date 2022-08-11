Golden Alert canceled; Missing London man found

Doyle Woodward was last seen Tuesday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)

2:03 p.m.

Woodward has been found. The Golden Alert is canceled.

1:39 p.m.

Kentucky State Police is issuing a Golden Alert in Laurel County for a man who’s been missing since Tuesday.

Doyle Woodward, of London, was last seen at a residence on Terrell’s Creek Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Woodward is described as white, 5’6″ and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a pair of rubber boots.

Anyone with information on where Woodward may be is asked to contact KSP at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.