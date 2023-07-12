Golden Alert canceled for Lexington man with history of mental illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

7/12/23, 11:26 a.m.

The Golden Alert for Shuping has been canceled.

Around 8 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Bryanwood Parkway for a man “experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Officers “were able to de-escalate” the situation.

Police did not release any more information.

7/12/23, 8:05 a.m.

Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a man who has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal.

Matthew Shuping was last seen on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wakefield Drive.

Shuping is believed to be driving a gray Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 264 XBB.

He’s 5’11” and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description was available.

Anyone with knowledge of Shuping’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.