GoFundMe created for foster mom who lost everything in house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for a foster mom who lost everything in a house fire this week.

Starler Fish and her family lost her five-bedroom home and everything in it to an unexpected house fire, according to the GoFundMe page.

Starler has helped foster children for over 10 years, and her family is now in need of the community’s help to recover.

“I hope to raise funds to help them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives. Anything that you can contribute will be a blessing to her and all the children,” Denise Hawkins, who created the fundraiser, wrote.

Along with monetary donations, clothing and shoes are also being requested.

You can donate any of the following items to 220 Catera Trace in Lexington or 314 Douglas Court in Richmond:

Mom: Jeans size 12, shirt size large, shoe size 8.5

Boy: Jeans size 32, shirt size medium, shoe size 12

Girl: Jeans size 8, shirt size small, shoe size 7

Boy: Jeans size 32, shirt size medium, shoe size 11.5

Boy: Jeans size 30, shirt size small, shoe size 10 (times 2)

Girl: Jeans size 6, shirt size small, shoe size 8

Girl: 4T and 9C shoes (times 2)

Bot: 24M and 6C shoes

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to Hawkins.

The family has raised $6,828 of a $10,000 goal as of publishing time.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/foster-parent-lost-everything-in-house-fire