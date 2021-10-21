God’s Pantry to pack more than 5,000 Thanksgiving boxes at upcoming event

Five shifts are available, each with a reduced number of participants to ensure everyone’s safety.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – God’s Pantry Food Bank has announced its upcoming Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade on Saturday, Nov. 13

This special event invites participants to join God’s Pantry Food Bank to help assemble more than 5,000 Thanksgiving boxes. These boxes will include all of the food necessary for a family to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home.

Five shifts are available, each with a reduced number of participants to ensure everyone’s safety. Each shift is two hours long ranging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost to participate is $30 and each participant will receive an official “Basket Brigade” long-sleeve t-shirt. Register here: https://godspantry.org/lexbasketbrigade/.

For those who wish to be a part of the event from the comfort of home, the food bank is offering the option of registering as a Virtual Participant for $60, which covers the cost of a Thanksgiving Box!

All participants must be 18 years of age or older. Masks must be worn where participants are or will likely be in contact with another individual. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Participants who have been sick 24 hours prior to the event, or who are running a fever at the time of the event, are respectfully asked to not attend.