God’s Pantry ready to help if state of emergency ends

CEO Michael Halligan says no matter what happens to the state of emergency, he's encouraging anyone who might impacted to ask for help.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear exercised his veto powers this week on a bill calling for an early end to Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency, which was put in place in March of 2020.

But there is some debate over possible ramifications. If the veto is overridden by Republicans, it could impact SNAP benefits for thousands of Kentuckians.

“For every meal that God’s Pantry Food Bank can provide, SNAP provides 9,” said God’s Pantry CEO Michael Halligan.

Halligan says that’s why the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program is beneficial to families in need, especially the $50 million dollars worth of extra benefits provided through the state’s current COVID emergency declaration.

“If there is no supplemental allocation for SNAP, the average benefit for a kentuckian goes from about $240-245 to about a hundred dollars less,” Halligan said.

Now the debate: to end the emergency or continue it.

Some in the legislature say ending the declaration signals a return to normalcy. Governor Andy Beshear however, says ending the declaration could cause an even greater hardship for families.

“That would cut off all these extra benefits and take food directly off the tables of half a million Kentuckians who desperately need it,’ Beshear said earlier this week.

If those benefits are cut off, what resources are available to help families and individuals who may see a tremendous loss in their needed funding?

Halligan says God’s Pantry, as well as dozens of other food banks, are ready to stand in the gap as a temporary solution, if needed.

“So imagine have a hundred dollars less to spend on groceries every month than what you have right now. Where are you gonna get that food, how are you gonna access that food. And many times, folks that find themselves with limited financial means have to turn to a food bank or a meal program or a food pantry in order to make ends meet,” Halligan said.

Halligan says no matter what happens to the state of emergency, he’s encouraging anyone who might be impacted to ask for help.

“Our work is never easy but we are here for people regardless of their circumstances. Often times, people are one catastrophic event away from being hungry. The loss of a job, the loss of a loved one, an accident, an unexpected medical bill, steep transportation costs, like gasoline that is at $4 a gallon or higher. And theyre unable to make ends meet,” Halligan said.

Lawmakers can override the governor’s veto — since Republicans have the overwhelming majority in both chambers.

God’s Pantry relies on donations to help their community-driven efforts. If you’d like to help, you can find out here.