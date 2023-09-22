God’s Outreach opens new food pantry distribution center

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Governor Andy Beshear says one out of every seven Kentuckians suffers from food insecurity, and the people of Kentucky are called to do something about it.

After a long journey, the distribution center was recently completed. Governor Beshear joined Executive Director Anthony Lowery and other state leaders at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate.

“Here we stand today watching God’s Outreach continue to make an impact, continue to make gains in this battle against hunger,” Gov. Beshear said. “This ribbon cutting feels pretty good.”

God’s Outreach’s mission is for no one to go without food here in the Commonwealth. The number of counties God’s Outreach serves continues to expand.

Director Anthony Lowery wants to thank the community, local churches, businesses and the governor for all their help in working toward the mission to end hunger in Kentucky.

A 1200 square foot freezer and cooler will be put in the building this upcoming October.

Directors and state leaders say there will be so many Kentuckians who will benefit from the opening of this facility.

If you want to donate or volunteer, you can visit God’s Outreach to learn more.