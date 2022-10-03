Goble sentenced to 5 years probation on perjury charge

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was sentenced Monday to five years probation on a perjury charge.

The sentencing comes a week after he was sentenced on federal charges for his role in stealing and storing weapons from Kentucky State Police.

Goble also admitted to working with others to steal weapons and ammunition.

He was already sentenced to two years probation, a year of house arrest and a $10,000 fine.

He resigned earlier this year.