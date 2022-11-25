Gobble Grease Toss encourages Lexington residents to recycle cooking grease

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- People in Lexington got the chance to go green on this Black Friday by recycling their grease.

It was part of the 13th annual Gobble Grease Toss. The event provides the chance for people who cooked a turkey on Thanksgiving to recycle their oil.

Organizers say they collect about 500 gallons of grease every year through the event. The oil will then go to the U.K Center of Applied Energy Research for research and to the Kelley Green Biofuel for recycling.

The event also partners with the Redwood Cooperative School, where students help in the process.

“It’s really exciting because they’ve seen the event grow and they do some study about bio fuel research. Some of them have toured UK’s facility before. So it’s really a good learning opportunity for them. And they’re just super excited to be able to give back to the community. They do a lot of environmental initiatives here and this is just one way that they can give back,” says Jennifer Myatt, the Environmental Initiative Specialist for the city.

If you missed the event and don’t want to wait until next year’s event, organizers say you can dispose of your grease by hardening it in the refrigerator and put it in the trash. But they say do not pour it down the drain.