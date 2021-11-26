Gobble Grease Toss encourages community to recycle cooking oil

Friday, the City of Lexington hosted the Gobble Grease Toss for people to drop off their leftover cooking grease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whatever you do, don’t dump your used Thanksgiving cooking oil down the drain.

According to City of Lexington Senior Program Manager Angela Poe, dumping oil down your kitchen sink can quickly become a mess.

“The grease will clog pipes in homes…and the reason the city hosts this event is because if the grease doesn’t clog your pipes at home it gets stuck in the pipes of the sanitary sewer system,” said Poe.

Friday, the City of Lexington hosted its annual Gobble Grease Toss at Redwood Cooperative School, allowing people in Lexington to drop off their used cooking oil via drive-through.

Malaika Odheo is a 6th grader at Redwood Cooperative School and has volunteered with helping at the Gobble Grease Toss since she was in kindergarten. She says she’s interested in science and biofuels.

“If we don’t recycle the oil that we use for Thanksgiving and like, frying turkeys, some people just pour it down their drain and in the trash, and if they put it in the trash it goes to landfills and things. And if they pour it down the drain it clogs up our pipes and then sewage will be coming up instead of down,” said Odheo.

The oil collected today will be recycled, with a portion going to the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Research for study. The rest of the oil will go to Kelley Green Biofuel.

When ABC 36’s Annie Brown talked to volunteers on Friday afternoon, the city had collected more than 216 gallons of oil.