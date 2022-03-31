G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers to add 45 full-time Kentucky jobs with new $8.9 million facility in Maysville

124,000-square-foot operation will be company’s third location in the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear noted the continued growth of Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector, as he announced G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. will invest $8.9 million toward a new facility in Maysville, creating approximately 73 jobs with at least 45 of those positions allocated to Kentuckians.

“It’s no secret that Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to attract high-quality businesses and jobs to the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “This commitment by G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers is an incredible example of a company continuing to believe in Kentucky’s workforce and ability to deliver their product to customers quickly and efficiently. I want to thank the company’s leadership for its continued partnership and look forward to seeing their future success here.”

According to the governor’s office, the investment will include a new 124,000-square-foot warehouse in Mason County that will run 12 routes daily and help facilitate 4.5 million cases of beverages across Kentucky and Ohio each year. The soft opening for the project is scheduled for October 2022 with the facility expected to be fully operational by January 2023.

“We are so excited about having a physical presence in the city of Maysville that will allow us to grow our business while creating additional jobs and investing in the local community,” said Tim Trant, G&J CEO. “Ultimately, we will be able to better serve our customers across Kentucky and Southeastern Ohio.”

G&J is the largest family-owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler, employing more than 1,600 people across 13 locations in Kentucky and Ohio. According to the governor’s office, G&J currently operates two Kentucky facilities in Lexington and Winchester. The company employs 371 full-time employees in the commonwealth.

According to the governor’s office, G&J’s planned investment adds to a thriving logistics and distribution sector in the commonwealth. In 2021, companies within the sector announced more than 1,000 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across more than 30 facility expansion and new-location projects with $181.7 million in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.

“Today is yet another success for Maysville and Mason County, Kentucky. We’re incredibly pleased G&J Pepsi has chosen Mason County for their new, updated operations,” said Mason County Judge/Executive Owen McNeill. “This announcement and these jobs will have an incredibly positive impact on our region with an average wage of $23 before including benefits[M(1] . Today’s announcement provides additional evidence underscoring the positive momentum growing across our community. In the end, G&J was not only attracted to our advantageous location and world-class workforce, but also an unparalleled quality of life here in Maysville and Mason County.”

“G&J Pepsi is a multi-state regional company that brings cutting-edge technology and innovation to our community. I am especially pleased to have an employer with a partnership business model that not only supports their brands and customers but also their employees and communities they serve,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill. “This is one more exciting piece of the puzzle keeping Maysville and Mason County moving in an upward trajectory to solidify a strong economic future.”

According to the governor’s office, to encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.125 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $8.9 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 45 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $29.84 including benefits across those jobs.

According to the governor’s office, by meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottling Inc. can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. According to the governor’s office, those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

