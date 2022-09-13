Give for Good Louisville: Nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A nonprofit organization started right here in Kentucky is making sure kids across the commonwealth have a good place to sleep each night.

The organization says if you need a bed for your child, they will help you no matter what your circumstances may be.

Brooke hash from WHAS has the details in Shelby County.

“It doesn’t matter where you are or what your situation is, if you need a bed for your child, that is our mission,” Lynn Whitaker, logistics coordinator for A Place to Sleep, said.

It’s a Place to Sleep, but you won’t find a brick-and-mortar here.

“This is our office.”

For Whittaker, it’s all heart and soul.

The nonprofit was started by her granddaughter, Jessica Collins, in 2009, after watching the movie The Blindside — founded on the realization that not every kid has their own bed.

“You get the heart of an elementary school student who just wanted to make a difference, and that’s how it all started,” said Artavia Acklin, principal at Painted Stone.

Since then, A Place to Sleep has provided 2,680 beds to kids across 45 Kentucky counties along with families in Oklahoma, Indiana and Ohio.

“Now this year is going to be a really big year because we had the tornadoes in Bowling Green and then the floods in EKY.”

Every bed frame, mattress, pillow, sheet set, you name it — everything is possible through donations and volunteers.

“We have 119 children on the list when I left the house this morning, but my phone has been dinging so I’m sure there are more now.”

“That is the vast reality that lots of students just don’t have beds.”

Acklin’s the principal at Painted Stone Elementary in Shelbyville – at the very place Collins got the inspiration some 13 years ago.

“Every kid needs a good night’s sleep, a good meal to get the day started. And when you don’t have proper bedding, when you’re sharing a bed or sleeping on the floor, that wreaks havoc on the educational process, so the benefit we’re reaping from this amazing organization is amazing.”

Over the years, 180 families at Painted Stone have taken comfort in A Place to Sleep. And beds are continuing to come in.

“It’s such an amazing thing to have the child run outside, jumping up and down saying, my bed’s here! And they want to carry the bed in.”

“Or their teacher says she told me she got her bed, and she was so excited when she came in today. It really touches your heart.”

“They’re brighter, ready to learn, they’ve had a great night’s sleep.”

All because of a bed. And your generosity.

“If it’s in your heart to give and you’re able to give, please give because the money goes to an amazing cause.”

If you’d like to donate to A Place to Sleep, click here.