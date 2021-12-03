Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, Big Brothers Big Sisters join for mentor opportunities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) announced they are combining efforts to provide access to leadership and mentoring opportunities in the areas of STEM, outdoors, life skills development and entrepreneurship.

Eleven US Girl Scout Councils, including Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR), were selected to participate in a pilot partnership with BBBS of the Bluegrass in Lexington and BBBS Greater Cincinnati.

Both GSUSA and BBBSA recognize the impact forging meaningful connections with others and cultivating a sense of belonging can have on a young person’s life, especially girls. At a time when students are struggling with their mental and emotional health after a year and a half of remote learning, this intervention and connection is needed more than ever.

“As a Big Sister myself, I am thrilled that we can share the best of both organizations with local Kentucky girls and the community at-large”, noted Susan Douglas, CEO, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. The program will give Big Sisters (Bigs) and Little Sisters (Littles) a curriculum to follow during mentoring sessions. Littles will have the opportunity to earn Girl Scout badges, practice new skills, enjoy the great outdoors and more. All participating girls and volunteers will become members of GSKWR with scholarship opportunities to cover membership fees and materials.

With nearly nine out of 10 Girl Scout alums achieving a high sense of life satisfaction both personally and professionally, and 93% of BBBSA youth participants attributing the presence of an adult who cares and looks out for them as very important in helping them achieve their goals, both BBBSA and GSUSA are well equipped to support girls in communities nationwide.

“It seems like a perfect ‘match’ to partner with an organization like the Girl Scouts, doing so much for kids in Central Kentucky. Finding activities for our Littles and Bigs has been a challenge and this partnership allows for unlimited opportunities. We couldn’t be more excited!” Chris Peck, President and CEO, BBBS of the Bluegrass.

Through this partnership, BBBS of the Bluegrass and BBBS Greater Cincinnati and corresponding Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road will partner to recruit and enroll “matches” of Big Sisters (volunteers) and Little Sisters. “We are excited about this partnership as our missions closely align and our matches will have more interesting and exciting choices for asset building”, noted Donna Herrmann-Vogel, Chief Program Officer, BBBS Greater Cincinnati.

The ‘matches’ will have access to education-based tools and guidance during the 2021-2022 school year. This will allow even more girls to gain important skills through the Girl Scout Experience. Girl Scouts and BBBSA plan to implement this partnership more broadly in the coming years.

To learn more about the offerings and overall partnership, visit https://www.bbbs.org/girl-scouts (click here) To learn more about Girl Scouts and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlscouts.org/join (click here). To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org (click here).