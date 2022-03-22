Girl Scouts celebrate 110 years, visit Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a Girl Scout takeover at the Kentucky State Capitol on Tuesday. Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana gathered in Frankfort to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts, represented by 50 volunteer representatives and girl members from the combined councils.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the celebration, saying Girl Scouts are,”celebrating 110 years of helping young women across our commonwealth and our country develop leadership skills and confidence in themselves. I was proud to celebrate this milestone and the impact this organization has made with Girl Scouts from across Kentucky.”

The Girl Scouts planned to meet with state legislators, tour the historic State Capitol and participate in a variety of other activities.

Gov. Beshear also issued a proclamation declaring March 22 Kentucky Girl Scout Day.