Getting into the holiday spirit

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques kicked off the first weekend of its "Get Ready for the Holidays" show.

ATHENS-BOONESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ)

Saturday, Athens Schoolhouse Antiques kicked off the first weekend of its “Get Ready for the Holidays” show. The show was full of Christmas cheer, with vendors selling everything from Christmas candy to antiques to hand-painted gourds.

For area vendors, it’s a fun way to showcase and share their work.

Pam Reffitt is the owner of Blue Crow Gourd and Craft Art, and is a first-time vendor from Winchester, showcasing her hand-painted gourds and other gifts.

“It’s fun. It’s fun, I obviously love to talk. And I love gourds, so I love to tell people about them and how you grow them–I don’t grow my own–but you know, I’m just thrilled with the process and what’s involved and I like to share that with other people,” said Reffitt.

However, some vendors have been showcasing their work for decades. Red Jenkins, owner of Jenkins Antiques, started up his booth at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques about 13 years ago.

“The holiday market is always special,” said Jenkins, “it always draws a good crowd. The people understand that we’re only open once a month and so they all get out here for this holiday market and it makes it a lot of fun.”

The holiday market pop-up event is next open December 11 and 12 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.