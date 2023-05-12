Georgetown woman wins $50K lottery prize

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown woman won a $50,000 lottery prize after buying a scratch-off ticket while stopping at a gas station for ice.

Last Tuesday, Christina Ballman stopped at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike to fill up her cup with ice when she bought a $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

After scratching the ticket, she revealed the “auto” symbol, winning the game’s $50,000 prize automatically.

“Am I seeing that right? I was in complete shock. You always think about [winning] but when it really happens, I couldn’t believe it,” she told Kentucky Lottery officials.

She received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Ballman told officials she had recently lost her job after 16 years, so the extra money will come in handy. She said the first thing she plans to do is pay off her car.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.