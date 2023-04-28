Georgetown woman dies in crash on Briar Hill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Briar Hill Road Friday morning.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the 39-year-old Georgetown woman was driving on Briar Hill Road when she crossed into the opposite lane and hit a tree. She then ricocheted off that tree and crossed back over both lanes where she struck another tree.

She died at the scene. Her death was ruled an accident.

Ginn identified the woman as Jessica Yazell Friday afternoon.

He said he believes multiple things caused the wreck, including traveling at a high rate of speed and wet roads. He added she was not wearing a seat belt.