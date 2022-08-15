Georgetown Toyota partially evacuated after chemical reaction

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was taken to the hospital and a partial evacuation was underway after a chemical reaction at Georgetown’s Toyota factory Monday.

Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Medical Services Director Michael Hennigan said one person was exposed to the reaction and taken to the hospital. They’re still neutralizing the chemicals as of noon, Hennigan added.

Because this occurred where the chemicals are stored normally and the doors to the facility are “air tight,” only that facility needed to evacuate.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m.