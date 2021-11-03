Georgetown students react to dismissal of President William Jones

Georgetown College removed jones after allegations arose Sunday, involving two female college employees.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a chill in the air on Georgetown campus and it’s not the cold weather. Students from freshman to upperclassman saying word spread quickly about recent allegations regarding president William Jones.

“They sent out emails and I was actually at work when I got it and I just like froze and I was like…Oh my gosh,” explains Madison Denniston, a freshman at Georgetown College.

This week the school reported that a female college employee made sexual assault allegations about President William Jones, filing an emergency protective order in Fayette County. According to the EPO, that female college employee was pursued inappropriately when on a work trip with former president Jones. She reports that when she told him no and to stop, he wouldn’t.

“It’s definitely a different vibe on campus and it’s definitely scary being a freshman and a woman. It was one of those mouth-dropping moments,” explains another campus freshman who preferred not to be named during her interview.

“I know for me I’m a guy so it’s a little bit different but all my friends that are girls whenever they’re walking back to their dorm one of us has to go with them because they just don’t feel safe,” explains, Thomas Johnson, a junior.

“Whenever your own president does something like that it’s kind of like the feeling of safety is almost taken away because you can never really trust who works here anymore,” adds Denniston.

In a statement by Chairman Robert l Mills, The school gave us the following quote,

“We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations,”

While some students say it may take them a minute for life on campus to go others believe they’re in good hands with college provost Dr. Rosemary Allen as acting president.

“I feel like we are safe with her around and she’ll definitely take care of us students and do whatever we need for all of us to feel better about it.,” adds an anonymous student.

A hearing on the EPO is scheduled for next week. In the meantime, the college says it continues to investigate the allegations and has hired outside counsel to assist.