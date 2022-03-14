Georgetown pub prepares for St. Patrick’s Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- St. Patrick’s Day is this Thursday and local bars and pubs are gearing up for a busy holiday.

Slainte Public House in Georgetown is expecting hundreds of people this year. Co-owners Matt and Ashley Nunn say all hands will be on deck, as the pub will be fully staffed.

The pub is bringing in a live band and doors will open earlier than normal at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Nunn’s are also excited for a bump in sales, since the pandemic closed the pub in 2020 and impacted the number of people that came in last year.

“It’s more festive, we have our normal regular people out here every day and hanging out. But it does bring other folks might come as often, once a week or once a week. They all tend to show up on St. Patrick’s Day, so its a much a bigger crowd and everybody’s just having more fun than normal,” owner Matt Nunn said.

Nunn says that St. Patrick’s Day is about more than drinking and wearing green.

He encourages people to learn more about Irish culture and the reasons behind the holiday.