Georgetown Police warn parents of counterfeit prescription pills

Last month, the Drug Enforcement Administration launched the 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Georgetown are warning families about the dangers of counterfeit prescription pills.

The Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook a call to action for parents to talk to their children about the pills. According to the post, the urge was prompted by law enforcement’s experience seeing multiple overdoses from Percocet with kids as young as 15 years old.

The post went on to say that children need to know that one pill could kill, especially if the pill contains Fentanyl.

Last month, the Drug Enforcement Administration launched the ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign to warn Americans of the spike in the lethality and availability of fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

For more information on the DEA’s campaign and fact sheets regarding counterfeit pills, click here.