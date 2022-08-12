Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false.

On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time.

The post shows a photo of a man and says:

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in > Georgetown

my friend was almost taken

by him. He drives a truck with led lights and hits Cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them.

Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with led lights keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe”