Georgetown Police soon will have new tool to serve the community

Community relations trailer will be a mainstay at events, festivals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department soon will have a new tool to promote community outreach and help the city.

The department says it’s community relations trailer will soon be complete once a “few more finishing touches” are completed. Those include installation of the freezer and some lettering.

“This trailer will be used at events at schools, festivals, neighborhood gatherings, and much more. Not only will this trailer help us further build relationships in our community, it is a great way to serve treats on those hot and cold days,” the department said in a social media post providing an update.

The projects is being supported by the Georgetown Kentucky Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.