Georgetown, Lexington police search for suspect connected to Saturday morning shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown and Lexington police departments are searching for a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Chambers Avenue, near Ed Davis Park.

Police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they got a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They saw a car fitting that description leaving the area.

When police tried to make a stop, they say the suspects fled. The car chase led them from Georgetown to Lexington, where Lexington police were able to assist.

The pursuit ended on Wilhite Drive, near Nicholasville Road.

One suspect was taken into custody, while another fled the scene.

Police say they are still looking for that suspect.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown or Lexington police departments.