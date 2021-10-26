Georgetown Police officers innocent victims of their own malfunctioning fire extinguisher

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police officers are trained to expect the unexpected and that certainly proved true on Monday when three members of the department were sprayed by a malfunctioning fire extinguisher in their police vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The involved officers poked fun at themselves and the unusual situation in a good natured post to the chief on the department’s Facebook page.

Here is the post in its entirety:

Dear Chief,

What started out as a good day ended like this. We were just driving (safely) when all of a sudden, the fire extinguisher came to life and sprayed us and our vehicle. Sgt. Payton valiantly guided the truck (cautiously) to the side of the road. After we came to a complete stop, we ran for our lives (exited the vehicle like true professionals). We are happy to report there were no injuries (other than complete shock and panic), and our department is the happy owner of a brand new fire extinguisher! We will meet in your office first thing in the morning to discuss this further, but please give us a pass if our uniforms look like we attacked a powdered donut.