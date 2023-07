Georgetown Police identifies two juveniles involved in torturing, killing a cat

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown Police Department has identified two juveniles they say tortured a cat. The cat didn’t survive.

The police department says the incident happened at a home on Locust Street. The police department posted pictures to Facebook but say a video they have is to graphic to post.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (502)-863-7820. You can remain anonymous.