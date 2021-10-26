Georgetown Police looking for surveillance video from public after thefts from vehicles

Investigators are looking for video along Springside Drive and surrounding area

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are asking the public for any surveillance video along Springside Drive and the surrounding area following several thefts from vehicles reported Sunday night, Oct. 24, 2021.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820.

Police remind everyone to lock their vehicle doors at all times, even in the driveway. Remove all valuables and weapons from vehicles. Don’t leave spare keys in the vehicle. Report any suspicious activity and report any thefts or attempted thefts.