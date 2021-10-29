Georgetown Police investigate reported theft

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement in Georgetown are investigating a reported theft.

According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to the 200 block of N. Lewis Court for the theft.

A suspect was captured on video opening an unlocked vehicle. The video can be seen by clicking here.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s identity, they are urged to contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police also reminded the public in the post to please lock their vehicles.