Georgetown Police have new app to help fight crime, keep community informed

Tip411 is a free download on iPhone or Android

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police have added another way for people to connect and engage with the department through a cell phone app.

The app is tip411, which is a free download for iPhone or Android.

The department says the app is another tool to help fight crime, improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels and keep everyone informed of incidents in the city.

People who don’t have a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting TIPGPD and the message or tip to 847411 (tip411).

The department says the submitted tips are not constantly monitored, so in case of emergency, continue to call Georgetown/Scott County 911.