Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!
Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
Apparently, Frost agreed — and said for the trouble he caused, he’s got a few tips for the extreme cold:
- Minimize travel
- Stay indoors
- Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle
- Check your tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
- Learn how to shut off water valves in case your pipes burst
- Check on the elderly
- Bring your pets inside