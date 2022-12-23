Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!

Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.

Apparently, Frost agreed — and said for the trouble he caused, he’s got a few tips for the extreme cold: