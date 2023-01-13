Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.

Once at the scene, officers say they saw two men; one was detained and the other ran and jumped a fence at the Tipsy Cow Bar. After a pursuit, officers caught the second man.

Police say they found over 400 grams of methamphetamine on Alandon Bramlett. He’s charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking controlled substance unspecified, trafficking fentanyl, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, feeling and evading, and underage possession of alcohol.

The other man, John McFarland, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and public intoxication.