Georgetown plant will build Toyota’s first U.S.-based EV

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Toyota plant will build the company’s first U.S.-based electric vehicle, Toyota announced Wednesday.

The new, three-row, battery-electric SUV will begin production at Toyota Kentucky in 2025.

TMMK will source batteries from Toyota’s North Carolina new battery manufacturing plant, which is currently under construction.

“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible,” said Ted Ogawa, president and chief executive officer of Toyota Motor North America. “To achieve this goal, customers must have access to a portfolio of options that meet their needs now and in the future. It is exciting to see our largest U.S. plant, Toyota Kentucky, and our newest plant, Toyota North Carolina, drive us into the future together with BEV and battery production for our expanding electrified lineup.”

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, this project is part of a $591 million commitment to future projects at the Georgetown facility.

“This is incredible news that further cements Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” Beshear said in a press release. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce and can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”