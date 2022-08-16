Georgetown Mounted Patrol Unit in danger of running out of funds

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown’s Mounted Police Unit has been part of the city’s police department for three years but recently is in danger of running out of funding.

The unit is largely unsupported by taxpayers’ dollars, except on duty time when they train or ride, according to Chief Michael Bosse. Now, organizations like Friends of the Georgetown Mounted Police hope to raise enough money, namely $6,000 each year, to save the “iconic piece” of Georgetown’s identity.

“Horses are very much a part of our history and our culture in central Kentucky,” said Bosse. “The Georgetown Police Department wants to keep this part of our identity alive and visible to our community.”

Georgetown has three officers trained for the program. Training takes place at Rockbridge Stable based at Kentucky Horse Park. The stable, owned by Melissa Gayhart, of Sadieville, provides the horses, whose names are Skybax, Mutt and Commanche.

The police department’s goal is to maintain and expand its program so appearances by the mounted patrol become a fairly regular event, on Main Street and at events like the Scott County Farmers Market.

“We have had very good feedback from our citizens about this program,” said Bosse. “People really like that our city brings the horses to these events, but each time we use the horses, we must pay for their use.

To help raise needed money for training, food and equipment for the program, a GoFundMe page was created. As of publishing time, $50 of the $6,000 goal has been raised.