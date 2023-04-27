Georgetown man indicted for producing, possessing child pornography

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the indictment, Tyler Lawson “knowingly possessed” visual depictions of minors in sexually explicit conduct, as well as visual representations (computer-generated images) of the sexual abuse of children. The 26-year-old is also accused of coercing two minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions in February and June 2022.

He’s charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

For each production charge, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. For each possession charge, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by FBI Louisville and the Georgetown Police Department.