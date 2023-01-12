Georgetown man gets nearly 3 years for taking over $500K from church

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud stemming from 2015-19.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ralph Tackett, who was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown, embezzled over $500,000, in part through wire fraud. Tackett admitted from December 2015 to July 2019 he stole from the church by transferring money to pay on his personal credit cards. Throughout this time, Tackett, 66, also concealed the church’s expenditures from the pastor and board members.

The church was under “substantial” financial hardship from Tackett’s theft, the attorney’s office said.

As part of his sentence, Tackett was ordered to pay $532,807.46 to the church; this includes the amount he embezzled and additional costs the church incurred.

Upon release, Tackett will be on supervised probation for three years.