Georgetown hospital receives Stroke Care Network’s Hero Award for 2021

Fast response, treatment earned the recognition

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Community Hospital has been named the 2021 recipient of The Norton Healthcare/University of Kentucky HealthCare – Stroke Care Network’s “Hero Award.”

Georgetown Community Hospital performed the fastest stroke treatment time to ever be reported to the Stroke Care Network by an affiliate. The administration of a life-saving clot buster medication was administered within 10 minutes of the patient’s arrival to the hospital (goal is under 60 minutes). During a stroke, a blood clot can stop the flow of blood to the brain, causing brain cells to die at a very fast rate. Restoring blood flow as quickly as possible in a safe and effective manner is considered the front-line standard of care.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award, our stroke team works hard to provide quality care to our community,” said Donna Davis, Chief Nursing Officer. “We have to work fast when it comes to caring for stroke patients and other life-threatening emergencies, so our team is always prepared.”

At the Network’s annual Summit meeting in October, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, complimented Georgetown Community Hospital for their dedication to excellence in stroke care.

“Georgetown Community Hospital’s commitment and dedication to providing the highest quality stroke care is to be commended,” Dr. Goldstein said. “Everyone’s goal is to provide the best care for stroke patients as close to home as possible and Georgetown Community Hospital’s efforts embody that principle.”

Lisa Bellamy, BHS, RN, CPHQ, the Stroke Care Network’s managing director, notes that Georgetown Community Hospital “has worked hard to build the strong system they have today. Their achievements are a direct reflection of their dedication and perseverance, well done.”

As one of the 37 affiliate hospitals in the Stroke Care Network, Georgetown Community Hospital has access to networking with other stroke care centers in the tri-state area, an abundance of educational offerings and resources, and support from higher level stroke certified organizations. Georgetown Community Hospital’s affiliation and participation within the Stroke Care Network contributes to the Network’s overall mission of strengthening the stroke system of care throughout our region.