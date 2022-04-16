Georgetown firefighters rescue dog in sewer pipe

According to the fire department, crews used a camera system and had to do some hand digging to get access to the pipe.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown fire department says crews worked for several hours Thursday night to rescue a dog named Gabby. who got trapped in a sewer pipe.

Fire fighters say they also used a mini-excavator to dig and cut down, to reach and rescue Gabby.