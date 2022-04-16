Georgetown firefighters respond to Friday evening flag trailer fire

The fire department says crews quickly contained the fire after they arrived.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been a busy couple of days for Georgetown fire fighters. Crews were called out Friday afternoon to put out a fire that left a small amount of damage at International Crankshaft on Carley Court.

According to the fire department, a flag trailer in the loading area of the auto parts manufacturer caught fire just before 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

The fire department says crews quickly contained the fire after they arrived.