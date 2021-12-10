Georgetown drops tough game to 13th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan

Tigers led into the fourth before late run by Wesleyan

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (Georgetown Athletics) – Georgetown College women’s basketball faced its toughest test to date Thursday night, hosting No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan University.

The Tigers (9-2) were in it until the fourth quarter. Kelli Damman hit two of the biggest threes – one to take the lead for good and the other to answer a Sophie Smith three that seemed to shift the momentum back to Georgetown.

The Wildcats (10-1) finished on a dominating run to win 71-61. GC held a two-point edge going into the final 10 minutes, but after tying the game, IWU went on a 20-11 run to close it out.

Indiana Wesleyan struggled from the foul line all night (14-of-27), but when it mattered the visitors connected. With 3:06 left, Lilli Frasure toed the line. The freshman missed her first, but connected on her second to start a stretch of 6-of-8 and put the game out of reach.

Georgetown was cold from the three-point line, allowing the taller, more physical IWU players to pack the lane against slashing drives. AJ Stevenson had a rare five-point play as she knocked down a three, was fouled after the act of shooting and got two free throws because the Tigers were in double bonus. This sparked a third quarter rally that took a one-point halftime deficit and ended with a two-point third quarter advantage.

Early it was Madison Darnell and Izzy Lamparty leading the charge, but as the Wildcats could focus on the paint it got tougher and tougher all night on the tandem. They scored 20 of the teams 34 points in the first half.

Lamparty finished with a team-high 15 points, while Darnell finished with 10. Grace White scored eight and dominated the boards with 10 rebounds.

Georgetown is back in action 6 pm Tuesday hosting Mid-South Conference foe Lindsey Wilson College.