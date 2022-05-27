Georgetown community gearing up for Horsey Hundred return

Organizers say more than 2,200 cyclists from 35 states, and at least three countries, are expected to participate.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of cyclists are taking over the Bluegrass this weekend, as the Horsey Hundred returns to Georgetown for its’ 44th year.

Organizers say they’re excited to share their part of Kentucky with the world.

“This event has just grown to become what we like to believe is one of the premier cycling events in the country,” said race director Randy Thomas.

The event, which started in 1978, attracts cyclists from around the country, to take part in one of five routes. The routes range from 25 to 100 miles long. Thomas says more than 2,200 cyclists from 35 states and at least three countries, are expected to participate.

“This is our home,” said Thomas. “We have such a great relationship with this community, with the leaders here, with tourism, with law enforcement.”

The increase in visitors brings an increase in revenue. The event provides a huge economic boost for the surrounding community.

“We think we have one of the greatest places to cycle in the world,” said Thomas. “We want to share that. We also want to share the wealth of not just riding, but we’ve done economic impact studies here in this community. And this weekend alone brings in six to seven hundred thousand dollars just for Georgetown, Scott County.”

With so many cyclists on the roadways, Thomas is encouraging drivers and the cyclists to be courteous of others.

“If I know that there’s going to be cyclists on this road, can I take an alternate route,” said Thomas. “We ask everyone to be patient and safe. We ask everyone to follow the rules of the road, we ask our cyclists to follow the rules of the road.”

The main goal, Thomas says, is to just have fun.

“Stop along the way,” said Thomas. “We have some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere. People stop. They take pictures of horse farms. For example, they stop by a distillery in town and take a picture and enjoy. Get back here safe. Get out, ride again on Sunday.”